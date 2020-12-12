I’ve thought and written multiple times about how resilient this generation of LBUSD students is. I tell my students daily that I am proud of them, that I’m impressed by them, and that I don’t know that I could’ve been half as successful if I’d been in similar circumstances as a teenager.
That’s all completely true. My students are incredible.
I’ve also spent a lot of time reflecting on the incredible sacrifices that my students’ families are making in order to give them a chance this school year. They’ve carving out work spaces in already packed homes, they’re standing in long lines to check out ChromeBooks and hot spots, and they’re disrupting their lives in countless ways in order to make this situation work as well as it can.
Likewise, my colleagues are absolute rock stars. I consider it an incredible privilege to work alongside them. We are all racking up countless hours of unpaid labor, stressing late into the night about how to teach the same material in a completely new way, while also balancing our own families and mental health. We’re being creative and reveling in small victories, lifting each other up when we need support and showing our students in a thousand ways that we’re here and that we care.
Everyone is doing absolutely the best that they can, and, for many of my students, it’s still not enough.
In a normal school year, I end up speaking with multiple students who stay after the bell, or come by my room at lunch, or wander into my class after school clearly needing to talk. So many stories of fear, pain, and heartbreak. Normal teenage drama alongside the worries and trauma that is endemic to my North Long Beach student population compound into a toxic cocktail that brings my students to the brink, that pushes them to tentatively seek out a willing ear.
In normal years, these conversations don’t happen during our appointed class time between bells. Sometimes, they didn’t happen at all, until I saw a sideways glance, or a grimace, or a faraway look that clued me in to a need to share. This year, I’ve had students reach out via email and private Zoom chat to let me know that they’re struggling. But how many of those conversations have I missed? It’s impossible to calculate, but it’s obvious that the need to talk, to have someone say: “I noticed that you seem a little off today. Is everything okay?” is still there. It just isn’t being met.
And, of course, this isn’t a normal year. Every challenge is magnified and exacerbated by the fact that students can’t escape, because their home lives and their school lives are now the same life. Students who used to depend on school for a few hours to themselves are finding their virtual classrooms crowded with younger siblings and disapproving parents. They’re caring for sick family members or translating in immigration court with one hand, and they’re trying to navigate Zoom with the other.
Students who once depended on home for a respite from their worries at school no longer find that safe haven either, as we invade their bedrooms and ping their phones with constant notifications. The pandemic conditions make it difficult to see their friends and other members of their support network. I think about all of the important hugs and whispered conferences that my students are missing out on, and I don’t know what to do.
As adults, we are trying to do what’s best for these students. We are trying to do “normal” as much as possible, and we’re making adjustments only when absolutely necessary. Many teachers are assigning the same homework loads, maintaining the same exacting standards, because “tough love” has worked in the past to get students to rise to the challenge. Many parents are looking over their students’ shoulders and motivating them with the threat of the punishments that have worked in years past: no phone, no social media, no video games.
This year, what’s “normal” doesn’t have the same effect that it used to, because everything is different. So many kids are already hovering at a breaking point, and it very well could be an extra few hours working in front of a computer screen, or a lost chance to connect with a friend, that pushes them over the edge.
I say this without hope of offering any viable solutions. I am speaking from a deep well of worry, balancing on top of the breakwater that is struggling to hold back despair. Many of the problems of distance learning are unsolvable, at least by educators and families. I think it’s important to acknowledge that even if everyone is 100% dedicated to the cause at all times, keeping everyone balanced on this particular tightrope is impossible. It’s time we start planning for safety nets.