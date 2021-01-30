Emily Dickinson wrote that “Hope is the thing with feathers/that perches in the soul/And sings the tune without the words/And never stops at all.” On this cold, blustery day in Long Beach, I’ve got a fluttering in my chest that I haven’t felt in a while.
Last weekend, my mom received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department here in Long Beach. I helped her set up the appointment and even hand-sewed the mask that she wore to get the shot. And, when she sent me text confirmation that she’d gotten her shot I gave a little yelp of joy. My 5-year-old daughter asked, “Does this mean that we’ll be able to kiss Grandma soon?”
A few days ago, my mother-in-law, up in Washington, received her second dose of the vaccine. We had to cancel multiple visits with her in 2020, but it looks like we might get to see her for my son’s July birthday.
And this week I was one of 1,000 LBUSD employees who received our first shots at the Long Beach Convention Center.
When I first told my students a few weeks ago that vaccines would be available to teachers soon, a few of them expressed surprise that I was going to sign up. My students get a lot of their information from social media and YouTube, and there’s a ton of misinformation swirling around out there. There’s also an inherent distrust and wariness as well, which makes it easy for that misinformation to take root and grow.
As a person of color with a long family history in this country, I don’t begrudge anyone their unease. Government-endorsed programs that exploit minority communities in the name of science, progress, or profit? Those aren’t far-out conspiracy theories, that’s just history. One doesn’t have to dig too deeply to start to enumerate the medical advances that have been forged on the suffering of Black and brown Americans.
In the COVID era, it may feel easy to dismiss the concerns of these communities as lacking critical thought — but with these communities continuing to bear the brunt of the infection rate and the death toll, dismissing these voices just reeks of the comfort of privilege.
Instead of laughing off their concerns, I shared with my students that I was beside myself with excitement to get my first dose, and I hope that might inspire them to take the chance for themselves when it’s presented to them.
When the time for my appointment arrived, I happily drove to the Convention Center and happily handed over my driver’s license and my proof of employment. Everything was easy and efficient, and I am so grateful to every single person involved in the process. From the friendly folks who directed traffic, to the lady who did my health screening and calmed my nerves, to the school nurse who actually stuck the needle in my arm, there was a pervasive feeling of joy. The feeling that each of us was involved in helping our city round the corner and see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Driving to and from the appointment, I navigated part of the Grand Prix course. I passed the starting line for the 5K I ran with a few thousand of my friends and neighbors. I parked a stone’s throw from where we could have been seeing Disney on Ice or shopping at ComplexCon. And in the cars around me I saw the faces of my colleagues who are as eager as I am to start serving students in our classrooms, on our campuses again. And, with every dose stuck into each arm, we get closer to a return to that reality.
I sent a selfie to family and friends featuring my Band-aid and a grateful smile. Hope is the thing with feathers.