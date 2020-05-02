There are some challenging aspects of the current shutdown that are specific to the education sector. Grading practices, assessments, engagement data, and other concerns are hard to talk about with people outside of our profession without first whipping up a glossary of jargon.
It’s been somewhat gratifying, then, to have some universals to connect over. Chief among them is this: No matter who you are or what your job is, it’s really hard to work at home with small kids.
Before the shutdown, both of my children were dropped off in the morning at their respective schools and retrieved in the afternoon smiling, sweaty, and covered in dirt. We knew that the hours in between were spent in the care of teachers for whom early education was not just a job, but a calling. They refined their social skills through constant practice with their peers and we knew that a scraped knee or tear-streak was part of growing up.
My son, a first grader in the LBUSD, adores his teacher and the friends that he’s made since school began in August. When we told him that he wouldn’t be going back to school this year, he was heartbroken — we know this because he kept drawing pictures of himself with cartoonish hearts cleaved down the middle and asking us to email them to his teacher. The first time his class got together for a virtual class meeting on Google Meet, he was wiggling out of his seat with excitement.
My daughter, who, at 4-and-a-half, is the dynamo of her Montessori preschool class, misses school, too. Her school is still open, but we’re keeping her home to help keep the teachers and other families safe. Last weekend, the two of us drove by her playground so she could wave to her favorite slide.
“It’s fast,” she said, with a pensive sigh, “But it doesn’t scare me any more.”
It’s basically impossible to recreate my kids’ learning environment at home. Our home doesn’t feature a playground, first of all, on which they might learn to face and conquer their fears. It certainly doesn’t feature 20 of their closest friends to laugh and play with. And neither my husband nor I are early education professionals, a lack of expertise that we have been feeling acutely as we try to help our daughter through the frustration stage of learning her letters.
Of course, the added benefit of leaving your children in the hands of qualified professionals for several hours a day is that they are no longer in your hands. Did I mention that it’s really hard to work at home with young kids underfoot?
I’ve made video calls while sitting on my son’s Mickey Mouse comforter because his bed is the furthest point in the house away from the activity in the living room. My husband has live-streamed with the LBUSD superintendent from our office while I’m recording videos for my students from our front lawn. Most of my son’s virtual meetings for his first grade class have featured loud whispers from his little sister in the background (at least she’s whispering).
We’ve seen similar family tableaus pretty constantly since this all started — unexpected visits from pets, serious interviews done with a giggling toddler in the interviewer’s lap. Ultimately, I think it’s humanizing, and a reminder of how good we’ve got it. It takes about five times as long to respond to an email when I have to pause to mediate skirmishes or remind everyone of the Rules of the Scissors. But I still feel so lucky to have two inquiring little minds to shepherd. And we'll all be even happier to hand them back to their teachers as soon as possible.