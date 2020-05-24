We’re into month three of the shutdown and, if you’re like me, some aspects of life that were once unthinkable are starting to feel almost normal.
We’ve bid farewell to most of the (already limited) spontaneity of pre-COVID life, but it’s been replaced with the comfort of routine. We take our lunches on the front lawn every afternoon. Tacos from our local taqueria on Fridays, burgers from the grill on Sundays. Movies a couple of times a week, and when we’re feeling really fancy we pull the cushions off the couch and set up a family nest of blankets and microwave popcorn.
We’ve mostly settled into the educational routine with our kids as well, relying heavily on the swivel function on our office chairs. Recently, as I swung from my son’s phonics worksheets to my daughter’s coloring needs, with just the briefest stop in the middle to type another word on my open email draft, it occurred to me that this kind of multi-tasking is probably even tougher on parents who don’t have some teaching experience. You don’t have time for a two-year credential course, but here are some tips from a veteran teacher:
Take advantage of the resources available to you.
I may be missing my colleagues on campus whose doors were open for advice, funny anecdotes, vent sessions, or borrowed printer paper during passing periods. But still available to me, and to anyone else who is looking, is a wealth of digital and online resources that can make my job as a teacher and a parent easier. A trick of the trade that those outside the profession may not know: TeachersPayTeachers.com is an online clearinghouse for educators to share materials they’ve created with others. These resources are searchable by topic and age/grade level, and many are free or available to download for just a few dollars. I’ve downloaded a ton of worksheets for my preschooler: early childhood education is not my expertise, so I rely on people who are much, much better at it than I am.
Access the world, and the people, outside of your home.
We may not be able to get out of the house, but we’ve still been able to explore. Many libraries and museums, for example, have expanded their online offerings while physical visits are off-limits. I’ve sent my students to the Globe Theater in London to learn about Shakespeare from the virtual tour guides. My daughter has been enjoying live-streamed storytimes and online drawing tutorials. We’ve even taken virtual trips to Disneyland via YouTube ride and parade videos.
Look for learning opportunities in unexpected places.
One easy way to lessen my load as a parent is to multitask by finding Teachable Moments in experiences unrelated to school. This isn’t cheating or cutting corners: students retain material better when they’re able to apply it in multiple circumstances. We’re reinforcing my daughter’s pre-literacy work by having her circle letters she knows in advertisements and junk mail. Word games make great conversation over dinner or during walks around the neighborhood, and my son can talk about plot, characters, and important details after watching the TV show that helps to keep them busy while my husband and I are on a call. During my son’s first Google Meet, his classmates were sharing what they’d been doing since the shutdown. I cringed when, after 27 enthusiastic first-graders shared about the classwork they’d been doing, my son proudly announced that he’d just mastered a really hard move on his video game. His teacher, bless her, said: “It sounds like you encountered a challenge and then used your problem-solving skills to overcome it. Great job!”
Have some grace.
It’s tempting, as life in the shutdown starts to feel more normal, to forget that these are still really stressful times. I have to remind myself several times a day to give myself and my family a break. Kids are adaptable, but that doesn’t mean this is an optimal environment for learning or working, and I think patience with the process will be the most important lifeline for us to get out on the other side in one piece.
In many ways, this time has felt like a trip back in time to when my kids were newborns. We’re relearning how to do simple tasks, and we’re exhausted at the end of the day, despite not leaving the house. We’re all doing the best we can, and, at the end of the day, I firmly believe that my kids will remember the times I was around to support them, not the dozens of times I had to kick them out of the room. Take a breath, I tell myself when the worry kicks in. It’s not going to feel like enough, but you are enough.