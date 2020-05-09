My whole life, all 36 years of it, has ebbed and flowed with the cycle of the school year.
Growing up, both of my parents were teachers, my father at Lynwood High School for half a century, and my mom for multiple high schools in the LAUSD. We had summers off together to travel and visit museums, and then, as a family, we ramped back up for school in the fall.
I went straight to university after high school graduation, then started my credential concurrently with being hired by LBUSD as a substitute. In fact, except for one year working as a bookseller, I have always been either a student or a teacher. I remember the look on my Borders manager’s face as he watched me realize that work shifts would continue to be assigned in July.
I’ve always been able to look ahead and know what I’ll be doing as late summer turns to early autumn.
I’ve been living with a good deal of anxiety recently, and I know that at least part of that comes from the uncertainty that the future holds. We don’t know when we will be able to return, as a society, to some sense of “normal,” and we also know that “normal” may look very different as the new school year begins.
An example: the philosophy that has been driving much of the educational landscape over the past several years has been focused on student collaboration. We are trying, as a profession, to move the focus away from the teacher as a “sage on a stage” and move towards acting as facilitators for student discussion.
As our governor muses on social distancing in the classroom in the fall, I can’t help but think about my student desks arranged carefully in pods around my room, allowing students to share ideas with each other and tackle complex problems together. For our students in today’s classrooms, especially those with special learning needs or who are English language learners, student-to-student talk time is where most of the learning happens. Its value is beyond measure.
Now, of course, almost two months into this new reality, the idea of students leaning over a text together or giving each other a high five when they’ve unlocked a difficult passage sends shivers down my spine. But I also can’t imagine a classroom with desks spaced six feet apart.
My concern goes beyond the emotional and the pedagogical. I also don’t know how socially distanced classrooms would work logistically. Even before this current crisis, declining enrollment throughout the district had led to hard decisions and, often, painful cuts, at many school sites. Now a potential budgetary apocalypse is on the horizon statewide, and we may face huge losses to jobs and programs.
But any future that includes physical distance in the classroom — whether that’s through staggered schedules, significantly reduced class sizes, online learning, or some creative combination — is going to require more, not less money invested in our school system. It’s going to require more, not fewer teachers.
I started my credential course at Long Beach State in the fall of 2007, and my first year subbing for the school district was during the horrific cuts of the pink slip era, when some 650 teachers lost their jobs. I entered the profession during a time of great uncertainty and anxiety, and I know that I speak for most of my colleagues when I say I’m feeling it again.
I’m thinking about my colleagues, especially the bright young teachers who are full of enthusiasm and creativity and whose jobs are most vulnerable right now. I’m thinking about my students, who may not be working with partners or in small groups for a while yet. For the first time in forever, I don’t know what the fall will hold.