Last week, as I was virtually checking in with my students, I asked them if they had any big plans for Spring Break. They laughed and rolled their eyes, then shared their stories of cancelled trips and abandoned plans.
I told them that my family’s tickets to visit my mother-in-law in Washington had been refunded, and our new plan was to ... continue sitting at home. The general consensus from my students, one which I’ve seen echoed on social media, was that there wasn’t any difference between Spring Break and what we’ve been doing every day since the shutdown began.
In other words, if we can’t vacate our homes, it doesn’t really feel like vacation.
Educators often talk about the period between the luxurious three-day weekends of February and the beginning of Spring Break as being the longest of the academic year. These weeks are always full of activity and assessments that pack each day from bell to bell. The countdown lasts forever because we all — students and educators alike — are looking forward to it so much. We all need the break.
The first day of Spring Break 2020 is different, of course. This Monday also represented a full month since Long Beach schools shut down. The days since March 13 haven’t been typical in any regard, but it turns out that I needed the break just as much as I have in previous years, just for different reasons: instead of high-energy interactions with classrooms full of teenagers, there’s been anxiety and concern, as well as a really steep learning curve.
It’s exhausting in a different way — I’m not juggling classroom management and individual interactions with 30+ students at a time, but I am trying to teach in an entirely new way. I’m used to occasional phone calls and fire drills interrupting my class time. Younger sisters screaming about a spider in the background of our Google Meet and my own children choosing that precise moment to stage a superhero fashion show? That’s new.
In my AP English class, I usually try to help my students calibrate their analytical skills so that red alarm bells go off in their brains when they encounter certain details in literature. I tell them that, when a narrator mentions the color of a character’s shirt or the timbre of their voice, it’s really the author pointing the camera at something they want us to see. It’s up to us to figure out why.
This lesson is probably clearest to them when we talk about the seasons. I ask my students to do a “brain dump,” where they write or draw the associations that they have with each season. We draw connections between the literal level and the figurative and then I get to step back and watch the light bulbs blink on as we calendar the events of Frankenstein or pick apart the imagery in a Dickinson poem or a scene from "Frozen II."
Spring, my AP English students know, signals rebirth and new life.
As much as I have always looked forward to this break, I don’t know that I’ve ever felt the “Spring” part as much as I have this year. When we come back online on April 20, we will be asking our students to complete online assignments for credit, not as recommended educational opportunities.
We will be working together with our administrators, our students and their families, our colleagues, and our union to determine exactly how that will look. It’s an uncertain time, but all worthwhile adventures begin with the dangerous business of stepping outside our comfort zone.
This is a chance at rejuvenation, a chance to refocus our attention on why we entered this profession in the first place: to help our students thrive and grow, to nurture the best versions of themselves.
I’m excited to get started in this strange new world. But first — I need a break.
Sharleen Higa is a veteran teacher in the Long Beach Unified School District, serving as an AP English teacher and department head at Jordan High School.