Dear Class of 2020,
I remember when you first came into my classroom.
You were quiet, uncomfortable, a newly minted freshman in my English class, unsure of how you fit into the high school landscape. Unsure of how to find your next class, you formed and cemented first impressions at an alarming speed, deciding quickly which teachers and classmates would be safe harbors for you to let your defenses down.
You quietly told me before you left my room that you thought I was going to be your favorite teacher.
Or you were brash and loud, confident in the friends you already had, and confident that you had this whole “high school thing” already figured out. You tested the fences and pushed back on boundaries at every opportunity. You wanted to be the center of attention, wanted us all to know that you were unafraid.
Or you were sweet and friendly, knowing intuitively that first days are hard– for teachers as well as for students– and you showed with a ready chuckle at even my lamest jokes that you were with me so far, that we were on the same team.
I remember when the final bell rang that first day, when I breathed a sigh of relief, cautiously optimistic that it was going to be a good year.
Over the next four years, I remember watching you grow. You stopped by to ask for help with an essay, to share good news, or just to say hi. I shouted greetings obnoxiously at you as you passed by my bungalow, and your sheepish replies made me laugh. You shouted greetings obnoxiously at me as you passed my bungalow, and my current students laughed as I rolled my eyes in annoyance.
Some of you were right about the friends you’d chosen on the first day of school, and it warmed my heart to see you grow into young adults together. Some of you had a harder road, and as we talked through betrayals and broken hearts, I reminded you that growing up is hard, that we were on the same team.
You stopped by one day to tell me about a pain you’d been carrying for years, and I was grateful that you trusted me enough to cry in my classroom.
You stopped by one day to apologize for “being such a punk” as a freshman, and I tried not to say “I told you so” as we both laughed at how far you’d come.
If I’m being honest, Class of 2020, I have been looking forward to your graduation since the first day I met you. I knew, that first day, that there was something special about you, and that your unique way of moving through life was exactly what the world needed. It turns out that my first impression was right, as first impressions often are. Maybe it’s your humor, or your intellect, or your work ethic, or your way of making others feel appreciated — but knowing that you’re in charge of the future makes me so hopeful.
Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey. In a thousand different interactions over the past four years, you have made me smile, you have humbled me, you have reminded me of why I chose to be a teacher.
In a normal year, I would be helping you prepare to walk through Veterans Memorial Stadium as your families and friends screamed from the stands. I would be taking last selfies with you and giving last hugs. And then I would be sending you off into the world, as sure as I’ve always been that my optimism is justified.
This isn’t how we thought your high school journey would end, but, if I know you, I know that you’ll turn this challenge into a blessing. I can’t wait to see what you’ll do next. I will tell you what I would say if we were together right now: Class of 2020, you did it, and I’m so proud of you I could cry.
Love,
Ms. Higa