This past Sunday was evaluation day for Los Altos Youth Baseball, the league in El Dorado Park where my son will play Single-A ball this year. It was a brisk, sunny morning at the park. My daughter and I sat on a picnic blanket reading comic books while we watched my son go through his paces. Afterward, we picked up congratulatory muffins to celebrate a job well done. The whole time, I couldn’t get over how weird it felt to be feeling so normal.
Last year, we were just getting started with the season when the shutdown began. He was playing on the Rookie level with many of his t-ball teammates, and he was just starting to get better at coach pitch and remembering to tuck in his uniform shirt. One of his best friends from preschool was playing on another team, and we’d been looking forward to the reunion when the two played each other on St. Patrick’s Day. And then, seemingly out of nowhere, all plans were cancelled for the foreseeable future.
This weekend, when we went to get him dressed for evaluation, we realized that his feet have grown two sizes since the last time he attempted to get into his cleats.
It was my daughter’s first year in t-ball and she was all geared up. She’d been a little bit nervous about the whole experience, especially as the only girl on the team, so we coaxed her into excitement with pink cleats, a pink batting helmet, and a lightweight bat wrapped in pink tape. I was looking up tutorials on how to make those complicated softball bows, and the two of us spent a good half hour browsing the ribbons at JOANN Fabrics. She was looking like the princess-slash-athlete she’d always dreamed of being for the two games she got to play before the season was shut down along with just about everything else.
Most of those carefully-chosen ribbons have been commandeered for other projects, including ear loops for face masks. And, when she starts up t-ball again, she’ll definitely need new cleats and probably some fresh lessons on what direction to run after you hit the ball.
It’s those little excitements, the ways in which we usually mark the passage of time, that we’ve missed out on. Even the complications — like getting both kids to practice on time — seem sweet now, because the complications were borne of both parents working outside of the home, and a schedule that used to be complex and multilayered.
Over the past few weeks, some of those complications have started to slip back into our lives. My husband, the sportswriter, actually has some sports to write about again, so we’ve had to readjust our family life accordingly. I’m having to remember his comings and goings again, and we’re needing to figure out who will pick up our daughter from preschool. We’re having to negotiate who’s driving which car because we’re actually leaving the house again.
Besides the impending baseball season, my kids have also been doing basketball classes at the Y. Last time they took one of these classes together, they were locally infamous for holding hands and hugging each other instead of doing anything remotely resembling a basketball move. Now, my son is scrimmaging two nights a week and I’m rushing around trying to figure out pickups, dropoffs, and late dinners.
A little taste of the Before Times. And am I grateful? Do I have a new love for the hectic “working mom of active kids” life because I’ve missed it?
Absolutely not. I, for one, can’t wait to start taking the little things for granted again. But I do admit that even the grumpiness and exhaustion feel kind of good.
At the end of evaluation day on Sunday, my son asked, “Can I go over there with my teammates?” And I don’t know whether it was the thought of him socializing with other kids his age or simply the idea of him being “there” instead of constantly underfoot — but something about his question lifted a weight off my shoulders I’d forgotten I was carrying.
Maybe "normal" really is on the horizon. I know I'm ready.