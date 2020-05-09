Like most everyone else, Soroptimist International of Long Beach had to cancel its annual dinner, where scholarships and grants were to be awarded.
But the scholarships and other grants have made it to their intended recipients, according to member Renee Simon. Earlier this spring, WomenShelter of Long Beach opened a new supported housing center, and Soroptimists filled the kitchen cabinets and drawers. Meals on Wheels also received a grant to support its program helping victims of domestic violence.
Seven young women received scholarships and educational grants. All are enrolled in area colleges.
Receiving the Living Your Dream grants are Alexis Satterwhite and Natasha Milivokevic-Kovacevic. Satterwhite is graduating from Cerritos College and hopes to go to USC in the fall while Milivokevic-Kovacevic is graduating in 2021.
Cal State Long Beach student Patricia Keblis won the women and philanthropy scholarship and Renee Green received the Dr. Katherine White grant. Three Long Beach City College scholarships went to Jennifer Nicole Baker and Trang T.P. Tran. The third scholar asked to remain anonymous.
In all, Soroptimist International of Long Beach awarded $18,000 this year.