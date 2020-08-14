A series of online seminars helping people deal with grief begins Sept. 1 through Grace Community Church Seal Beach.

Called GriefShare, the video series features experts on grief recovery topics. The video is followed by a small group discussion to talk about that night's topic and about dealing with the death of a loved one.

The 13-week series will take place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday night, and will be moderated by Heather Fox, wife of Grace's worship pastor, Justin Fox. The seminar is free, but the accompanying workbook is $15 plus shipping.

Fox said it's a good idea to register early to receive the workbook in time for the first session. Go to www.griefshare.org/groups/124948 to register and order a book.

For more information, email justin@gracesealbeach.org.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

