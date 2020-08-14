A series of online seminars helping people deal with grief begins Sept. 1 through Grace Community Church Seal Beach.
Called GriefShare, the video series features experts on grief recovery topics. The video is followed by a small group discussion to talk about that night's topic and about dealing with the death of a loved one.
The 13-week series will take place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday night, and will be moderated by Heather Fox, wife of Grace's worship pastor, Justin Fox. The seminar is free, but the accompanying workbook is $15 plus shipping.
Fox said it's a good idea to register early to receive the workbook in time for the first session. Go to www.griefshare.org/groups/124948 to register and order a book.
For more information, email justin@gracesealbeach.org.