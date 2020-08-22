It's called Operation School Bell, and for the last 26 years it has helped Long Beach school children in need get ready to go to class without worrying about how they look or what they're carrying.
Rick Rackers, an auxiliary and part of the Assistance League of Long Beach, started the program in 1993 or 1994, current Rick Rackers president Christina Mansour said. That's about when the Long Beach Unified School District started an experiment of requiring children to wear school "uniforms."
Then school superintendent Carl Cohn said uniforms would stop gang issues and cliques by having everyone wear the same thing to school — a white polo shirt and blue pants, shorts or skirts, or red tops and khaki bottoms or some combination. The point was that everyone in that school (the experiment started at Lowell Elementary School in Belmont Shore) would be "equal."
The uniform concept took off, and within a few years almost all schools had a uniform code. The problem was, not every family could afford to buy the uniforms.
In stepped the Rick Rackers. It started with mending a few used uniforms, Mansour said. That quickly expanded to soliciting donations and purchasing uniform clothes in bulk to distribute.
Shirts and pants were supplemented with socks and underwear. Then came sweaters or jackets.
It was a natural progression to start providing school supplies, and a backpack to carry them in. And books — lots of books, especially for the younger students.
Other organizations and charities picked up on the backpack idea, but the Rick Rackers still were the go to organization, particularly for uniforms. Last year alone, Rick Rackers supplied more than 10,000 elementary and middle school children.
Only this year, children will be going to school at home, at least at the beginning.
"Since schools aren't opening, at least until Oct. 5, we're pivoting a little," Mansour said. "We're going to concentrate on the middle schools at the beginning, providing school supply kits and hygiene kits. Kids still need supplies at home, and the hygiene kits are very popular."
Hygiene kit contents have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Mansour said every kit includes a mask and hand sanitizer.
"Some big funders came through," Mansour said. "They wanted to see what we were doing, what we needed. Our warehouse is pretty full now."
As always, Rick Rackers is working closely with the school district. When Mansour called this year, it was decided to start early with the school supplies and hygiene kits being distributed the same day middle schoolers come to campus to get books and other class materials. Distribution starts Monday, Aug. 24.
"We'll be able to provide some clothing where it's needed, too," Mansour said. "And when they get back to the classroom, we'll look at uniforms again."
Mansour said donations are always needed and welcomed. School supplies and other physical donations can be dropped off at the Assistance League's philanthropy center, 6220 S. Spring St. Financial donations can be sent to that address (Long Beach, 90815) as well.
For more information about the Rick Rackers, or any of the Assistance League's programs, go to www.assistanceleague.org/long-beach/.