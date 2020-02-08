Registration for new recreation classes offered by Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine (PRM) is open now.
Classes in art, music, nature, fitness, special interests, adult sports leagues and aquatics programs will be offered starting in March. These programs provide opportunities for exercise and recreation, social interaction and learning, and growth and relaxation for everyone from preschool-aged children to adults. Cost for the classes vary depending on the topic.
In addition to fee-based classes, the “Recreation Connection” program guide also lists dozens of free and low-cost activities for families, upcoming indoor soccer leagues for youngsters and registration for summer day camps (registration starts on April 11). The program guide can be found at Long Beach public libraries, parks and community centers. It is also available online at longbeach.gov/park/.
New classes include options for every age range, from Tiny Tiger Preschool Martial Arts to Hatha Flow Yoga with a chair as prop.
People can register online at lbparks.org, by calling 562-570-3111 or by visiting the Registration Reservations Office (2760 Studebaker Rd.) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.