Rancho Los Cerritos, the city's historic site in north Long Beach, has been closed for more than a month now, along with all other city buildings.
But according to executive director Alison Bruesehoff, the rancho staff has been busy creating ways for people to interact with history online.
Long Ago Long Beach puts the popular after-school program for children 6-12 on the rancho's website. The workshops normally taking place on rancho grounds are on video, with activities using things commonly found at home.
The program includes a workbook that helps parents go through the sessions with their children. The history reaches beyond the rancho to the greater Long Beach area.
One of the popular activities at the rancho is storytime, with historic figures telling the stories. Storytime will continue, with new stories and songs available every Tuesday morning. Parents sign up in advance to receive the videos.
An expansion of online visits to the museum exhibitions is expected, too. The current exhibit, "Tevaaxa’nga (Te-vaah-ha-nga) to Today: Stories of the Tongva People," is on the rancho website with pictures, explanations of pieces and more. There also is a virtual tour of the historic adobe home.
Finally, horticulturalist Marie Barnidge-McIntyre offers plant tips and facts, with new presentations every Wednesday and Sunday. Follow @RanchoLosCerritos on social media to make the connection.
"Stay strong friends, history has taught us we will get through this," Bruesehoff said via email. "The lessons of history have taught us that even during the most difficult times, we must protect and treasure our cultural institutions. Rancho Los Cerritos staff will continue to work to bring the historic voice of the diverse people who shaped Southern California to life for our community so that we can continue to share their stories well into the future."
For more information, go to the website, rancholoscerritos.org.