Penguin

One of the Aquarium of the Pacific's Magellanic penguins poses for a photo.

 —Photo by Robin Riggs courtesy Aquarium of the Pacific

People can once again spend an hour with penguins before the Aquarium of the Pacific opens to the public. The Penguin Encounter is back.

The exclusive experience gets one of the Magellanic penguins out of the June Keyes Penguin Habitat on the aquarium's second level to interact with two to four people. An aquarium educator will be on hand to talk about the penguins, from their origin in Argentina and Chile to their daily life here.

Advance reservations are required, and people must be at least 7 years old to participate. Cost is $150 per person ($135 for aquarium members) and includes aquarium admission.

Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Go to pacific.to/penguinencounter or call 562-590-3100.

Tags

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments