People can once again spend an hour with penguins before the Aquarium of the Pacific opens to the public. The Penguin Encounter is back.
The exclusive experience gets one of the Magellanic penguins out of the June Keyes Penguin Habitat on the aquarium's second level to interact with two to four people. An aquarium educator will be on hand to talk about the penguins, from their origin in Argentina and Chile to their daily life here.
Advance reservations are required, and people must be at least 7 years old to participate. Cost is $150 per person ($135 for aquarium members) and includes aquarium admission.
Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Go to pacific.to/penguinencounter or call 562-590-3100.