25 years.
1,250 students.
50,000 hours of mentoring.
$680,000 in scholarships.
85% graduation rate.
Operation Jump Start has accomplished all that, giving a head start to Long Beach’s low-income students committed to pursuing their education past high school.
Starting Friday with the organization’s annual College Signing Day (CSD) and culminating five days later on Giving Tuesday, OJS hopes to shine a light on the needs faced by low-resourced families living through such unprecedented times.
More than 30 high school seniors will be honored — virtually — as they become the first in their families to attend college.
“We cannot allow COVID-19 to derail low-income, first-generation scholars,” executive director Irene Quevedo said in a news release. “Raising critical dollars for the hardest-hit families of Long Beach starts by supporting students with everything from basic food and technology needs to college-related expenses; expenses that if not met will lead students to drop out of college even before their first day of class.”
The process to join the Operation Jump Start program begins in middle school. Applications are sent to eighth graders. If they are accepted, a mentor is assigned to them until the completion of 10th grade. After 10th grade, they become part of OJS’s college success program.
“We actually have almost 300 students in the program this year,” said Rebecca Ridge, who has been with OJS for 18 months. “I’m a first generation student from Whittier who went to UC Davis and I can tell you that there is a real need for youth to be getting more support in regards to access to higher education.”
Operation Jump Start is the handiwork of Diann and Walt Zenda who, in 1994, wanted to help students graduate from high school and continue on to college. Their dream was that adult mentors could inspire students to finish school.
“Walt came up with the name,” Diann said. “He wanted something that was unique and showed we were giving these students a helping hand, a jump start toward the future.”
Diann has done her share of mentoring — she started with a program called the Fulfillment Fund in 1991.
“I happened to be in the car driving and heard about this program on the radio,” she said. “I became a mentor and after being matched with a 13-year-old — and enjoying it — I thought that Long Beach needed a program. So, I said to Walt, ‘can we live on one income?’ He said yes, and then I called the Fulfillment Fund and they gave us all their material so we could get started.”
After approaching LBUSD with the idea, it took about six months to get non-profit status. Under the aegis of the South Coast Ecumenical Council, it took the Zendas’ another three months to get going.
“We had our first students in March of 1995,” Diann said. “The students came from counselors at the middle schools around Long Beach."
OJS’s first “office” was in the Zendas’ home. Then, the United Way gave them a reduced rate on an office, but there was no phone because Diann didn’t want to incur a phone bill. So, she used the home phone to make the background checks on mentors and the first class of 10 students.
The Zendas’ put money into the program but funding also came from companies like Boeing.
“We got everything donated from printing to sandwiches,” she said.
Diann has retired, but she still sits on the board of directors and she calls into the office from time to time.
“I had no idea it would be this successful,” she said with a sigh. “I was in my 40s when I started. In the beginning, we were just happy if students got into a two-year school, but now they go to four-year schools; even Ivy League schools.
“I’m just thrilled to see how things have progressed.”
You can find Operation Jump Start’s College Signing Day festivities Friday on Instagram @Opjumpstartlb. Those interested in donating to Operation Jump Start’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts between Friday and May 5 can visit operationjumpstart.org/howtohelp/donate/.