Come fall 2021, students graduating from Norwalk-La Mirada high schools will receive priority admission to Cal State Long Beach as "local" students.
CSULB receives the most applications for admission each year in the entire California State University system, topping 102,000 for the fall 2018 session. Of that, about 39% of students are accepted.
Long Beach Unified School District students who qualify get first preference under the Long Beach College Promise program. Local students get priority admission.
There currently are 18 school districts with high schools classified as local for CSULB, ranging from Los Angeles Unified to Huntington Beach Unified.
Historically, NLMUSD, an 18,600-student Hispanic majority school system with four high schools, had not been included in the local admission areas of any of its three closest CSU campuses: Long Beach, Fullerton and Los Angeles, according to a press release from the school district. Without the designation, NLMUSD students, in effect, had only limited access to those nearby campuses, competing with students from across California and beyond.
An intensified lobbying campaign was launched last year to acquire the change in status. It was recently approved by both university and CSU system officials.