A nonprofit called Help Me Help You announced Monday it would launch food pantries in three Long Beach Unified School District schools.
“By creating the Nutrition Knights School Food Pantry program, it is our goal to encourage more families to access healthy foods and ensure
no-one in Long Beach suffers from food insecurity," Zina Washington,HMHY executive director, said in a release. "We also aim to expand our services with more Long
Beach school food pantry locations as there is definitely a community need for it.”
Free food includes meats or other proteins, milk, cereal, bread, fresh fruit and vegetables, canned goods and more. These pantries will be open for an hour — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — on different days. Cesar Chavez Elementary, 730 W. Third St., is open the first and third Wednesday. Stevenson Elementary, 515 Lime St., is open the first and third Friday of each month while Oropeza Elementary, 700 Locust Ave., is open the second and fourth Fridays.
For more information or to donate, go to helpmehelpu.org.