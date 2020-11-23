The Nonprofit Partnership in Long Beach is accepting applications for the 2021 Emerging Leaders Program.
The 10-month program is designed for people already working for a nonprofit interested in advancing to top management. Organizations also can sign up to send top candidates for leadership positions.
Classes take place on the second Tuesday of each month from February through October. There also are events each quarter, and the program begins with a retreat on Jan. 22.
Everything will take place online until the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
There are no specific requirements to attend, although the partnership says, "Most participants have at least five years of nonprofit experience and are in a senior management role at their organization." Cost for the program is $1,000 per person.
Applications are due by Dec. 11. To apply, go to www.tnpsocal.org/training-workshops/nonprofit-leadership-institute/. For more information, email ckreachbaum@tnpsocal.org or call 562-888-6530.