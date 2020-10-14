Long Beach Unified School District will receive a $140,000 grant to help feed students in need from the nonprofit No Kid Hungry California.
Long Beach's grant is part of 16 grants totaling more than $1 million to school districts and nonprofits spread around the state.
“With nearly 2.2 million California kids expected to face hunger this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," No Kid Hungry California Director Kathy Saile, said in a release, "it’s critically important that we continue supporting the school nutrition programs and nonprofit organizations that are helping kids get the nutrition they need — whether they are learning in the classroom or from home.”
Long Beach Unified continues to provide grab and go breakfast and lunch to all students even though all teaching currently is done remotely. For pick-up sites and more information, go to www.lbschools.net/Departments/Nutrition_Services/.
For more about No Kid Hungry California or to donate, go to nokidhungry.org.