Long Beach state Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell introduced a bill Monday that would limit COVID-19 liability for school districts this fall.
O'Donnell, who chairs the Assembly Education Committee, said in a release his bill will help protect districts from COVID-19-related lawsuits as they try to reopen this fall.
“We need to provide clarity and reduce uncertainty for school districts as they navigate the patchwork of state, federal and public health COVID-19 rules,” O'Donnell said in a release. “AB 1384 ensures that policies and procedures are established to safely reopen schools, consistent with federal, state and local legal COVID-19 requirements, and allows school districts to focus on instruction rather than lawsuits. We cannot divert scarce resources for instruction, meals and other student needs for legal bills or let schools become cash cows for lawyers.”
O'Donnell is a teacher himself, and said it is important to return to face-to-face instruction.
“Schools and teachers deserve credit for quickly adapting to distance learning when schools had to close, but as a teacher, I know firsthand that students learn best in a classroom," he wrote in the release. "The question going forward now is: how do we protect staff, students and their families’ health while ensuring school districts’ finances can remain afloat in these dire budget times?”
The bill will get its first policy committee hearing when the legislature returns to session on July 13.