Never underestimate the power of a seed — it’s a well-worn phrase, for sure.
But for the last 10 years, Holland Brown and Karen Taylor have used the power of seeds — and seed money — and planted it into the schools of the Long Beach Unified School District with their ground-breaking Ground Education program.
“We started gardening together 10 years ago, in our children's kindergarten class at Lowell Elementary,” said Taylor, who is co-executive director with Brown. “We encourage all kids to explore the important connections between healthy food, a vibrant community, and environmental responsibility.”
Three years ago, they became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offer different curriculums from transitional kindergarten to eighth grade.
“We have found that working with classroom teachers is robust and relevant,” Brown said. “Four years ago, we decided that we wanted to take what we were doing and reach as many Long Beach kids as possible and so we became a nonprofit so we could raise funds. We reached 5,000 students at 10 sites this year and want to reach 6,000 next year.”
Some of the onsite school gardens that were planted three months ago have emerged, but with last week’s announcement that all LBUSD classes will be conducted online for the rest of the school year because of COVID-19, students won’t be able to harvest the vegetables from their outdoor classrooms. So the Ground Education staff collected the vegetables, bagged them and have been giving them to the schools for grab-and-go lunches.
“We miss the kids and being outside in nature,” Taylor said. “We love it as much as they do, but we are putting together some ideas to continue teaching virtually.”
Beside improving the health and eating habits of students, Brown shared some educational benefits to the one-hour, hands-on lessons they provide like support for Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards by engaging students in research-based thinking practices.
“More than 70% of students we teach live in low-income neighborhoods,” Brown said. “These gardens are important in so many ways — life skill that can reduce grocery bills and provide food security, boost self-esteem and promote a sense of community and history.”
Brown, Taylor, their staff and 11 interns from Long Beach State taught almost 750 classes this academic year; their goal was 1,000 classes. And, with more than 30,000 elementary students in the city, there are more classes to come.
“There are many more schools in Long Beach that are asking and are in need,” Taylor said. “They are coming out of the woodwork to ask for help. It feels good to provide and do what we can.”
“Our expansion this year has been in central and west Long Beach,” Brown said. “Part of the reason we want to access them through video content is that we want them to know that nature is still there for them. And we will be there for them when fall comes around. Kids should be using hands and heads in the garden.”
Both agree that they have turned their passion into their life’s work; and that the journey has been fun.
“Nature is an amazing teacher and nature meets our needs on so many levels — physical, emotional,” Brown said. “It’s a very forgiving learning space. When kids spend so much time at school, learning what is important, rolling nature into that is really powerful.”
Sadly, neither Taylor nor Brown will be able to do the springtime planting, but they want to make the sprouts available to the community.
“We have sunflower seeds and zucchini sprouts that we have to give away,” Taylor said. “Here is an opportunity for people to be growing their own food.”
The Ground Education website at groundeducation.org and the Instagram site (Instagram.com/groundeducation) will have more details.