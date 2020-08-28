YMCAs across the country have offered summer day camps for generations, and now the YMCA of Greater Long Beach is going to combine that approach with support for remote learning.
When the coronavirus pandemic arrived on scene, Long Beach's YMCA pivoted to put even more emphasis on child care, according to president and CEO Alfredo Velasco.
"Since the beginning, one of our roles has been to provide childcare for essential workers," Velasco said. "We didn't close one Y, because we were providing relevant, needed services. This (childcare) is becoming an economic issue as fall approaches."
When it became clear earlier this year that school districts would be starting the year with distance or remote learning, Velasco and his chief operating officer Brandi Collato began work on what has become Y Camp Academy. Collaborations were arranged with Long Beach Unified, ABC Unified, Bellflower Unified and Paramount Unified school districts.
"We're going to be using all six of our locations," Collato said. "We'll be there supporting the teachers, and we'll include recreation, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activities and more… We had after-school programs at 26 different campuses; we'll add that programming as well."
The full-day camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at all the Long Beach area branches. It will include spaces for both elementary and middle school students. The youngsters will be asked to bring their own laptop computers, Chromebooks or iPads.
Collato said all of the campers would be separated into pods of no more than 10 students, staying together all day.
"We've gotten creative when it comes to meeting spaces," Collado said. "There will be some outdoor classrooms, for sure. And all the safety protocols will be followed; masks, social distancing, the rest."
Tutors/counselors will be familiar with the different platforms used the the different school districts. The wi-fi networks at each branch have been strengthened to handle the larger number of students, as well.
With all six sites, the YMCA has the capacity to handle about 600 youngsters, Collato said. More than half of those slots have already been spoken for, she added. There are extended day care and half-day options as well.
"This has required us to pivot quickly," Collato said. "We were running day camps (under coronavirus restrictions) when they were not in school for five months now, so we will adjust to meet the needs on the fly. We're confident we can handle the educational aspect."
Y Camp Academy, like the YMCA's regular day camps, are fee-based, with a regular full-day camp costing $200 to $250 a week. Both Collato and Velasco were quick to say that inability to pay would not stop anyone from attending the camp, though.
"We raise more than $1 million annually to be used for financial assistance," Velasco said. "We also conducted an ‘answering the crisis' fund drive specifically for the pandemic, and raised $110,000 for this kind of use.
"Each YMCA has a big, wide open door to welcome everyone."
There also is a hybrid Early Childhood Education program that combines digital and in-person activities. For details, go to LBymca.org/ECE for details.
Velasco said that other YMCA branches are doing something similar to Long Beach, tailoring programs to the school districts in their areas. The Torrance South Bay YMCA is mounting a program.
Collato said the easiest what to sign up for the Y Camp Academy is to call the closest branch. The Lakewood Family YMCA, 5835 E. Carson St., 562-425-7431, has the most capacity. But the Fairfield Family YMCA, 4949 Atlantic Ave. at Del Amo, 562-423-0491, has the most students so far.
Other Long Beach area YMCAs are the Los Altos Y, 1720 Bellflower Blvd., 562-596-3394; the Los Cerritos Y, 15530 Woodruff Ave., 562-925-1292; the Community Development Center, 820 Long Beach Blvd., 562-230-4302; and Camp Oakes near Big Bear.
People also can donate to support Y Camp Academy scholarships. That can be done at branches or online at lbymca.org.