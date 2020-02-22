The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation (JKCF) College Scholarship Program offers high-achieving high school seniors an opportunity to receive up to $40,000 per year along with college planning support and the opportunity to network with previous winners.
For the last 20 years, the foundation has contributed more than $200 million to financially-challenged students. Recently, the program announced 477 semifinalists out of a pool of 5,300 applicants. One of those semifinalists is Wilson High School’s Mazen Abouelela.
Abouelela, who will turn 18 next month, has taken 10 AP classes, earned a 4.48 grade point average, is going to be a valedictorian in June and is on the Moore League-champion swim team.
But what sets Abouelela apart from the other 476 semifinalists is a story of survival, economic hardships and political instabilities.
“I lived through the Arab spring, with all the marches and the shootings,” he said about the pro-democracy uprisings that enveloped several largely Muslim countries, including Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Libya, Egypt and Bahrain.
“We moved here from Egypt when I was 13,” he said. “It all happened in less than two months. We decided to get our visa and sold our house and cars. It was crazy fast, we didn’t tell anyone.”
The family left the country when a military coup overtook Egypt. They moved in with an uncle who lives in Westminster. The uncle knew that Abouelela was a swimmer and recommended that the family move to Long Beach and for Mazen to attend Wilson because “it was the best school for swimming.”
Abouelela won the Moore League 500-yard freestyle in his freshman and sophomore years and the 200-yard free last year as well as helping the team set two varsity relay records.
Abouelela, who wants to major in civil engineering or construction management, received the Long Beach Century Club Mayor Scholarship earlier this month and is weighing swim scholarship offers from a few Division I schools.
But United States citizenship is still at least a year away for Abouelela’s family, so he cannot apply for financial aid. He will find out if he is a foundation finalist in April.
“This scholarship would mean everything to me,” he said. “It would help me start my life.”