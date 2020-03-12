The coronavirus has claimed another victim — an evening with George Takei as part of Long Beach Reads One Book, scheduled for March 19, has been postponed.
That decision came after statewide guidelines announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom that events with 250 people or more should be cancelled or postponed while threat of transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 remains high.
"On a brighter note, this postponement will allow us to reach out to more schools, college and university classes to read the book, "They Called Us Enemy" by George Takei," organizing committee chair Susan Redfield said. "And we are hopeful that the new Long Beach City College auditorium will be ready for this event, set to be a new and beautiful venue."
Takei's graphic novel tells the story of his family's and more than 100,000 other Japanese-Americans' internment in camps during World War II. Takei, an actor best known for his role of Hikaru Sulu in the original "Star Trek" television show and movies, has become an activist telling that story. He also has worked to ensure LGBTQ rights.
"We know this (postponement) is the right thing to do considering this nasty virus, and we only wish that each and every one of you remain healthy and safe," Redfield said via email. "Mr. Takei has been extremely gracious and will work with us to find a new date."
Tuesday night, five Long Beach City Council members pledged $500 each to support the Long Beach Reads One Book program. Redfield and the Long Beach City College Foundation revived the program this year after a six-year hiatus. Before that, the Long Beach Public Library Foundation organized the annual event for more than a decade.
Those who have made a reservation and/or donation for the March 19 event have two options. People can either save the reservation for the rescheduled event, or request a refund. To start that process, go to events@lbcc.edu.