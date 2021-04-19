Long Beach's public library system, with a large assist from Verizon, has begun lending Chromebooks and Mifi mobile hotspots to students and their parents.
Called Tech To-Go, the program is designed to bridge the Digital Divide — the lack of adequate internet access for school, job searches and more. Only adults or students older than 18 with active library cards can check out the devices.
Verizon has provided 100 Mifi hotspots activated for four years and a $50,000 grant to the Long Beach Public Library Foundation — used to purchase Chromebooks. The packages can be checked out for two weeks at a time.
“The past year highlighted the importance of access — not only to traditional library services, but also to supporting our day-to-day technology needs,” Mayor Robert Garcia, alluding to the choronavirus pandemic, said in a release. “Providing Chromebooks and hotspots are essential to ensuring no one in our community is left behind.”
The library foundation offered an option to allow Verizon to donate to a nonprofit.
“We’re proud to be a part of the community benefit partnership with Verizon and to continue supporting the Library in bridging the digital divide,” M. Lissette Flores, foundation board president, said in an email. “Local students have faced so many challenges in the past year. This program will help those who do not have a reliable internet connection at home and have the greatest need for free educational tools.”
The Chromebooks and Mifi devices have filters set at high school level, including Google SafeSearch. The filters are geared toward students, but still allow for job searches, career development and more.
Glenda Williams, Library Services director, said it still is uncertain when the main library and library branches will reopen to the public. But the Tech To-Go program has begun with the same remote ordering-safe pickup procedure as other library materials at the Billie Jean King Main Library and six branches — Michelle Obama, Bay Shore, El Dorado, Bret Harte, Mark Twain and Los Altos.