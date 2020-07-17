For the last 24 years, Friends of Pathways has used the kindness of Park Estates homeowners one weekend every year to mount an elaborate fundraising party for the Pathways to Independence organization.
Last weekend the Friends, the fundraising arm of PTI, showed its gratitude to the homeowners by creating a Thank You car parade.
“We wanted to do something to thank the neighbors for doing this party for 24 years and raising almost $6 million,” said Kathie Sitton, one of the original members of FOP.
“We went door to door and gave a plant and a note of appreciation,” said Lisa Mais, fund developer for PTI. “It was great to see some homeowners come out for the parade. We can’t do this without them.”
Educators Dave and Joyce Bishop founded Pathways in 1991 to help a former student at the high school where Dave worked. At age 19, the student had a 2 year-old daughter and no support. With the organization’s help, the student was able to get advanced training and a full-time job with health benefits. Since 1991, PTI has helped more than 350 women; 80% accepted into the program have graduated from college.
“Twenty-four years ago, a friend told us about how they were involved,” Sitton said. “He wanted to do this for more students. So, a few of us got together and in 1996, we did a progressive dinner. Each house had a different food theme and we raised $40,000.”
Sitton said so many people wanted to participate after the first event that the houses couldn’t hold everyone. The party moved outside and 2019 was a banner year for the fundraiser as more than $750,000 was raised at the “Fiesta in the Park” event.
“Every year there’s a theme and I’m blown away by the work of these ladies,” she said. “We’ve sponsored so many girls. Some are attorneys, some are on the (PTI) board. Girls have come from unbelievable backgrounds and they are successful and loved.”
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the organization to modify its yearly fundraiser to a virtual event on Oct. 2. Country western singer Brent Young will be the entertainment with a live streamed concert.
Saturday, the Address Real Estate company sponsored the band that led the car parade through Park Estates while Rance’s Chicago Style Pizza donated food, Farmers & Merchants Bank provided water and the mothers and daughters from the National Charity League contributed balloons.