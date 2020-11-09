Long Beach will provide students from kindergarten through eighth grade with high speed internet access and afterschool activities through the end of the year at city park community centers.
The announcement Monday follows a $500,000 allocation of CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) money approved by the City Council for youth programs. This program is for Long Beach Unified Schoo District students, who are taking classes through remote learning.
The centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 16, and stay open to Dec. 18. In addition to remote learning during the school day, after-school activities including tutoring, sports and fitness sessions will be available.
Registration is required, and students must bring their own laptops, tablets or other electronic devices. They also must bring their own lunches. COVID-19 protocols, including face coverings and social distancing, will be enforced.
The sessions are offered at Ernest McBride Park & Cal Rec Community Center, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.; Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave.; Orizaba Park, 1435 Orizaba Ave.; and Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th St.
Registration begins Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12 — from 2 to 5 p.m. at the centers listed above, and online starting at 3 p.m. at longbeach.gov/parks. For more information, call 562-570-3150.