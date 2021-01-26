A 17-year tradition of giving every third grader in the Long Beach Unified School District a dictionary/thesaurus will continue in 2021.
Organized by the Long Beach Public Library Foundation, Dictionary Days started in 2003 in partnership with the Earl B. and Loraine H. Miller Foundation. Thanks to a fund-raising campaign started last August, the program will continue despite the ongoing requirement for distance learning, Library Foundation executive director Kate Azar said in a release.
Thanks to donations from more than 60 people, plus significant gifts from the LGA Family Foundation and the Frank Newell family more than $16,000 was raised.
“We believe that with no classes in session and students struggling with online learning this annual program to provide dictionaries to young students is more important than ever and we are pleased to support it,” Frank Newell said.
This is the 25th anniversary year for the Library Foundation. the dictionary/thesauruses will be distributed by the LBUSD in the next few weeks, the release said.