A bilingual story time on May 8 and 22 will highlight Chinese and Korean cuisines and culture with stories told in Spanish.
On May 11, a hula performance by Polynesian dancers will be streamed online. Then on May 15 the Miller Room Book Club will discuss the short story collection "The Refugees" by Viet Thanh Nguyen, exploring the experiences of Vietnamese refugees coming to America.
Local author and educator Ky-Phong Tran will present an author talk and workshop May 22 aimed at middle and high school writers.
Also on May 22, a new Pacific Islander lecture series will kick off with Fran Lujan, director of the Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum, exploring Oceania Arts, tradition and heritage.
For information about these and other AAPI activities in May, go to longbeach.gov/library or call 562-570-7500.