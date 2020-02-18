Hashtag Enough — it is written #Enough.
But it is much more than a Twitter hashtag. It is a national program urging middle and high school students to write 10-minute plays about gun violence. Then #Enough will give them a platform to start conversations with their plays.
"We're partnering with many major theaters nationally," caryn desai, artistic director/producer at International City Theatre, said. "This will bring more awareness to gun violence, especially among the young. It's a great way to allow students to express themselves about this important topic."
Launched in 2019 by prominent director Michael Cotey in Chicago, the project quickly spread to become a national effort. The plan is to have a nationwide reading of finalists' plays on Dec. 14, 2020, the eighth anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Students are asked to write 10-minute plays on the topic of gun violence. desai said the process will be similar to ICT's education program, which has students write short plays to learn the essence of storytelling — conflict, resolution, conclusion with a beginning, middle and end.
"#Enough has a set of step-by-step instructions," desai said. "I'm hoping we can get teachers, schools involved. But we have to move quickly — the deadline for submissions is April 20."
While mass shootings and school shootings get the headlines, there is more to gun violence, particularly among youth, Cotey said in his call for submissions. According to Bradyunited.org, on average, 21 young people are shot each day, and American children and teenagers are four times more likely to be shot than those in Canada. The ratio rises to seven times more likely in Israel and an astronomic 65 more times than their peers in the United Kingdom.
"And," desai added, "the majority of those shootings occur with guns found in the children's own home."
Directions and help to write plays — or to facilitate a group of young playwrights — can be found at www.enoughplays.com. Questions from teachers or group leaders can be emailed to Cotey at enoughplay@gmail.com.
Once plays are submitted, a committee of award-winning playwrights will choose the finalists. Schools, theater groups and other organizations are being sought to participate in a national simultaneous reading on Dec. 14.
Hosts also can read plays written by local student authors, and desai said that might be the case in Long Beach.
"But I want us to have a finalist," she said. "I want to see us do that."
Sign-ups to host a reading also are at www.enoughplays.com.