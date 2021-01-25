YESS symposium

Young women take their signs to the street during the 2018 Youth Empowerment Safety Symposium.

 —Photo courtesy Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force

Long Beach's Human Trafficking Task Force has organized a virtual Youth Empowerment Safety Symposium in partnership with the Long Beach Unified School District and Artists for Change.

The online event includes an advance screening of the film "Lost Girls" and a live-streamed event starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. That symposium includes an interview with the director and cast of "Lost Girls."

Then a panel of experts will answer questions from LBUSD students. It's all free, and the live event will be at lbschools.net/youtube.

Organizers recommend watching the film in advance. It is available at https://vimeo.com/500694104. The password is Lost.

