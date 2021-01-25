Long Beach's Human Trafficking Task Force has organized a virtual Youth Empowerment Safety Symposium in partnership with the Long Beach Unified School District and Artists for Change.
The online event includes an advance screening of the film "Lost Girls" and a live-streamed event starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. That symposium includes an interview with the director and cast of "Lost Girls."
Then a panel of experts will answer questions from LBUSD students. It's all free, and the live event will be at lbschools.net/youtube.
Organizers recommend watching the film in advance. It is available at https://vimeo.com/500694104. The password is Lost.