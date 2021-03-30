Seven Long Beach high school seniors will receive $1,500 scholarships from the Long Beach Grand Prix Foundation even though the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the group's 2020 fund-raising events.
Five different high schools are represented in the group of winners. The unrestricted checks will be presented next month at a reception.
These are the Robert E. Leslie Scholarships, named for a former Long Beach fire chief and Grand Prix Foundation board member who advocated for the beginning of the scholarship program.
The 2021 scholarship winners are, in alphabetical order, Leigh Anderson, St Anthony; Angelika Canete, Poly; Maceo Glenn, Millikan; Angelica Gonzalez, Poly; Calyce Jones, Millikan; Ashley Potter, McBride; and Alivia Ross, Cabrillo.
“We were happy to have received applications from most of local high schools this year, including Avalon, McBride and St Anthony and to make our first scholarship award to a student from McBride this year,” scholarship committee chair Valerie DeMartino said in a release.
Money for the scholarships and grants to Long Beach nonprofits is raised with the foundation's Charity Days connected to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Those events, including the third running of the Grand Prix Race the Course 5K, are expected to return this September, before the rescheduled Grand Prix on Sept. 24-26.
In the past 31 years, the foundation has raised and donated more than $4 million. For more information and to get details about this year's event, go to www.gplb.com/grand-prix-foundation.