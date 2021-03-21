Long Beach's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department announced Thursday it will continue to offer four after-school programs until June 18.
The new session of programs will begin on April 12, with registration beginning March 26. The programs are the Mobile Recess Program, After School Camps, Community Learning Hubs and the Virtual After School Program.
Mobile recess involves Parks and Recreation staff taking trucks full of equipment to neighborhoods where the street is blocked off and activities offered for youngsters in kindergarten through eighth grade. There is no charge, but sign up in advance is required.
For $10 a week, children 5-12 can participate in After School Camps in parks with community centers, where COVID-19 safety precautions are followed.
Community Learning Hubs are all-day programs for distance learning and are available form 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. There are four hubs — McBride Park, Houghton Park, Orizaba Park and Veterans Park. The program is free, but participants must bring their own lunch and electronic device.
The Virtual After School Program runs from 2:30 to 6 p.m. weekdays online. The program provides activities and interactive games online for children 5-14 years old.
Online registration for the programs start at 8 a.m. Friday, March 26, at longbeach.gov/parks. For more information about the programs and other activities, go to the website or call 562-570-3150.