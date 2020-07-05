One hundred students at Long Beach City College will find it a little easier to take remote learning classes, thanks to the donation of 100 Chromebook laptop computers from the Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion.
LBCEI is a relatively new partnership developed as a community development corporation. It was part of the City Council-approved Everyone In Implementation Plan, and funded with startup donations from Ninth District City Councilman Rex Richardson's office, Wells Fargo Bank and the city of Long Beach.
The Chromebooks were given to north Long Beach students last week during an event at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library. BRIDGE Development Partners helped pay for the computers and human-I-T refurbished them.
The #InThisTogetherLB campaign is LBCEI's pandemic emergency response initiative that directed $250,000 of program funding primarily from BRIDGE Development Partners, Wells Fargo and Richardson's office to help under-served families and small businesses, primarily in the north, west and central parts of the city.
According to a press release about the computer donation, one of LBCEI’s #InThisTogether goals has included getting technology into the hands of young people in most need — especially in light of mandated online classroom instruction that students must currently participate in during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it closed access to resources that our LBCC students depended on to complete their class assignments, including our valuable computer labs,” LBCC Board of Trustees Vice President Uduak-Joe Ntuk said in the release. “I’m grateful for this generous donation and our community partners who stood up to meet this moment and stand with us to address the digital divide that unfortunately impedes too many of our students from North Long Beach.”