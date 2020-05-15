Diplomas and certificates from Long Beach City College will be delivered by mail while the pomp and circumstance takes place online, thanks to the coronavirus.
Plans for a virtual graduation ceremony on June 12 were announced last week by LBCC officials. It replaces the in-person graduation that was supposed to happen on June 4.
The virtual ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, on the www.LBCC.edu website. The commencement speaker will be LBCC alum Visoth Tarak Ouk, better known as Chef T.
“For a second-generation kid from an immigrant family, this is an amazing honor to return to LBCC as this year’s Commencement Speaker,” Chef T said in a release. “Who knew that the student who had to walk three hours to LBCC would one day be the one to offer advice to the Class of 2020?”