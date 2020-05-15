Diplomas and certificates from Long Beach City College will be delivered by mail while the pomp and circumstance takes place online, thanks to the coronavirus.

Plans for a virtual graduation ceremony on June 12 were announced last week by LBCC officials. It replaces the in-person graduation that was supposed to happen on June 4.

The virtual ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, on the www.LBCC.edu website. The commencement speaker will be LBCC alum Visoth Tarak Ouk, better known as Chef T.

“For a second-generation kid from an immigrant family, this is an amazing honor to return to LBCC as this year’s Commencement Speaker,” Chef T said in a release. “Who knew that the student who had to walk three hours to LBCC would one day be the one to offer advice to the Class of 2020?”

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

