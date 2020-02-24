Long Beach opens the Billie Jean King Main Library, a 92,500 square foot building for the community

The Poly High School marching band helped in celebrating the grand opening of the new Billie Jean King Main Library, a 92,500-square-foot LEED Gold-certified building that includes space for about 300,000 books. The new facility also offers a Family Learning Center, the Center for Adaptive Technology, a Veterans Resource Center, study rooms, meeting rooms, a special collections area, and an extensive children???s area with a storytelling space, an art studio and more in Long Beach on Saturday, September 21, 2019. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

 Brittany Murray

The Long Beach Public Library Foundation, in partnership with the Friends of the Long Beach Public Library, have released a voters' guide of library-oriented questions and answers from City Council candidates.

Thirteen candidates participated. They are all seven candidates running for the Second District City Council seat; Sharifa Hardie, Suely Saro, Craig Ursuy and Josephine Villaseñor from the Sixth District; and Juan Ovalle and Tunua Thrash-Ntuk from the Eighth District.

Questions ranged from whether they would prioritize expanding library hours, to their thoughts on the digital divide, and the importance of public spaces in Long Beach.

Both the Foundation and the Friends are nonprofit 501c3 organizations, and are not allowed to endorse or advocate in political races. The responses are printed exactly as received, according to a release, and the guide is intended as a voter education tool.

To read the guide (it is free) go to lbplfoundation.org/voters.

Tags

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments