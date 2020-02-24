The Long Beach Public Library Foundation, in partnership with the Friends of the Long Beach Public Library, have released a voters' guide of library-oriented questions and answers from City Council candidates.
Thirteen candidates participated. They are all seven candidates running for the Second District City Council seat; Sharifa Hardie, Suely Saro, Craig Ursuy and Josephine Villaseñor from the Sixth District; and Juan Ovalle and Tunua Thrash-Ntuk from the Eighth District.
Questions ranged from whether they would prioritize expanding library hours, to their thoughts on the digital divide, and the importance of public spaces in Long Beach.
Both the Foundation and the Friends are nonprofit 501c3 organizations, and are not allowed to endorse or advocate in political races. The responses are printed exactly as received, according to a release, and the guide is intended as a voter education tool.
To read the guide (it is free) go to lbplfoundation.org/voters.