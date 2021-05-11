Patrick O'Donnell

PATRICK O'DONNELL

 MEENO

Nominations are being sought for teachers to receive recognition from state Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell.

O'Donnell (D-70th District) was a high school teacher before being elected to represent Long Beach in the state Assembly, and chairs the Assembly's education committee. He has conducted a Teacher Recognition Ceremony for the last five years.

“This year in particular, I would like to recognize outstanding teachers who have made a positive impact in the community or in the lives of our students,” O’Donnell said in a release.

Nominees should live or work in the 70th Assembly District — Long Beach, Signal Hill, San Pedro and Catalina Island. Nominations can be made at a70.asmdc.org/teacher-year-awards. Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, May 19.

Tags

Locations

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments