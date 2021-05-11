Nominations are being sought for teachers to receive recognition from state Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell.
O'Donnell (D-70th District) was a high school teacher before being elected to represent Long Beach in the state Assembly, and chairs the Assembly's education committee. He has conducted a Teacher Recognition Ceremony for the last five years.
“This year in particular, I would like to recognize outstanding teachers who have made a positive impact in the community or in the lives of our students,” O’Donnell said in a release.
Nominees should live or work in the 70th Assembly District — Long Beach, Signal Hill, San Pedro and Catalina Island. Nominations can be made at a70.asmdc.org/teacher-year-awards. Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, May 19.