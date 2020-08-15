Alpert New Leaders Forum has been preparing Jewish leaders since 2009, and a pandemic isn't going to stop the process, organizers say.
Jewish Long Beach has opened registration for this year's program. It is designed to prepare emerging Jewish leaders of any age for lay leadership positions.
The ANLF was founded with a legacy donation from Barbara and Ray Alpert, and is a free year-long leadership development series based at the Alpert Jewish Community Center. This year, the monthly program will begin on an online platform.
“The program is not just about leadership skills,” Sharon Kenigsberg, community development director at Jewish Long Beach, said in a release. “ANLF offers participants a deeper understanding of issues facing the Jewish community locally, nationally, and globally. Our graduates are effective leaders in Jewish organizations partly because they are aware and up-to-date on these matters.”
Past graduates have served on the boards of various organizations including Jewish Family and Children’s Service, Jewish Long Beach, Alpert JCC, Hillel, Hebrew Academy Huntington Beach, Temple Israel, Beth David, Temple Beth Ohr, Temple Beth Shalom, Shul by the Shore, and Congregation Lubavitch, with several serving as board presidents.
Applications are available online at Gazettes.com/go/alpert. For more information, email sharonk@jewishlongbeach.org or call 562-426-7601 ext. 1008.