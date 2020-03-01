How the Earth's health impacts human health will be the topic of the Spring Aquatic Academy at the Aquarium of the Pacific.
The four-session program will be on Wednesday evenings in March. Each session runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and features scientists and professors with expertise in the topics.
Dr. Jonathan Patz, Professor and Director, Global Health Institute, University of Wisconsin, will present at the first session on March 4, talking about how the way climate change is dealt with will impact our health as individuals and a species. The other three sessions drill down to specifics, from increases in infectious diseases to crop failures due to climate change.
The aquarium typically sponsors two aquatic academies a year. Last fall, the program addressed human longevity.
Cost for the series is $40 for adults, $25 for students and aquarium members. Continuing education credit through Cal State Long Beach is available with an additional $10 fee. All classes are at the aquarium, 100 Aquarium Way.
For more information and to sign up, go to www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/aquatic_academy.