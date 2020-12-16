For the 25 years of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute's (OLLI) existence, computer classes have been among the most popular courses offered.
These days, those classes pay off, because computer literacy is key to participation — all classes are conducted on Zoom. It keeps seniors engaged and in touch with friends, Executive Director Barbara White said.
“This is also the first year the OLLI program is being offered to people outside of the greater Long Beach area,” White said. "We welcome the opportunity to reach the wider world for senior learning."
There are no tests and no grades for Olli classes. The curriculum is designed for personal enrichment and fun, not a degree or a job.
Olli is accepting enrollment for the winter session now, with plans to stay on the Zoom platform, with an emphasis on interaction and live discussion. About 400 people have signed up so far for one or more of the 56 classes being offered.
A $40 membership fee has to be paid to register. The winter session begins Jan. 4 and runs to Feb. 27. Registration is online at csulb.edu/olli.
For more information or assistance registering, call 562-985-2398.