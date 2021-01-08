Virtual classes from Amazing Americans to Strength Training will be offered this spring semester at Long Beach City College's Lifetime Learning Center.
All classes are offered via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic. The spring semester begins on Jan. 19.
Other classes offered include A Journey through Jazz, The State of the Union and Tai Chi for Better Balance. Zoom assistance is available to all for free.
Classes range from $25 to $60 for the semester. Registration is at www.lbcc.edu/lifetime-learning-center. Anyone can register — there is no resident requirement.
The Lifetime Learning Center operates under the nonprofit LBCC Foundation. For more information, call 562-938-3047 or email tbrunella@lbcc.edu.