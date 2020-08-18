Long Beach City College is home to the Lifetime Learning Center, which provides classes and activities primarily for senior citizens.
This fall, the center is following the college's lead, and is offering online classes via the Zoom platform. The fall semester begins Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Classes available include Writing Your Memoirs with Dr. Ginny Baxter; Tai Chi for Better Balance with David Hennage; Opera & Classical Music through Disney, Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry with Dr. Robyn Frey-Monrell; Strength Training with Jessi McMaster; and Craig Hendricks presenting Democracy in Action, The People Speak.
Class fees range from $20 to $60. Registration is available online at www.lbcc.edu/lifetime-learning-center.
For more information, contact Theresa Brunella at 562-938-3047 or tbrunella@lbcc.edu.