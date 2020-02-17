Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, an author and activist, will present her newest book, "The Gift of Forgiveness," next month at the 4GIRLS Organization Long Beach Empowerment Workshop.
Pratt is the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and is married to actor Chris Pratt.
4GIRLS Long Beach will host its 10th annual 4GIRLS Workshop on March 21-22 at Browning High School, 2180 Obispo Ave. The free workshop has space for 150 middle school girls and 25 high school girls — and applications will end Friday, Feb. 21.
In addition to Pratt's talk and book, the weekend will include topics and activities covering leadership skills, anti-bullying, vision journaling, positive body image, self defense and more.
To apply and/or learn more about the 4GIRLS organization, go to www.inspiration4girls.org.