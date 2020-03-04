Children seldom get a chance to win $1,000, but it happens once a year in Belmont Shore, and that happens this Sunday, March 8.
It's the 19th Annual National Kids Spelling Bee put on by Justin Rudd and his nonprofit Community Action Team (CAT). The words start flying at 2 p.m. at the Bay Shore Community Congregational Church, 5100 E. The Toledo.
Once the kids (in grades 3-5) are done, another bee for adults begins, with another $1,000 first prize (spellers agree to donate $500 to a charity). That contest is open to anyone 14 years old or older.
"When I was in school, I only had one opportunity to be in a spelling bee," Rudd said. "When I moved out here (to California), I was a substitute teacher for a couple of years, and saw students missing spelling words… I wanted to do something about it, and I've always been a fan of contests."
Over the years, Rudd has had as many as 100 contestants in the Kids Bee, coming from all over the country, including his home state of Alabama. This year is likely to be smaller with less travel, but San Antonio, Houston and New Orleans are already represented, along with towns all over California.
There are few rules restricting those who can enter — students can come from public or private schools, or be home-schooled. There is no limit to the number of contestants from individual schools, and permission to participate from schools is not required.
The entry fee for children and adults is $20 on line before March 8, and $30 at the door the day of the event. Spectators pay $5.
Both contests are single-elimination, with Rudd, pronouncer Kate Karp and two judges making any final determinations. Youngsters need to be at Bay Shore Church by 1:30 p.m. Sunday, and it usually takes 90 minutes to two hours to finish the bee. The adult contest follows.
Last year, 9-year-old Achuth Vinay from Fresnotook home the $1,000 cash prize. He correctly spelled "ingenue" and "flummox," in rounds 12 and 13 respectively, to win.
It took two hours and 25 rounds to determine the adult bee winner last year — 16-year-old Cooper Komatsu of Los Angeles. He is in the 11th grade at Culver City High School.
To register or for more information about the spelling bees or any of the other CAT events, go to justinrudd.com and follow the prompts.