A community journalism scholarship of $1,250 has been established at the Department of Journalism and Public Relations at Long Beach State, the department announced Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Bill Pearl Community Journalism Scholarship honors the founder and publisher of the lbreport.com website. The site has been on the internet for more than 20 years.
A scholarship fund of more than $14,000 has been developed with donations matched by the Citizens About Responsible Planning (CARP), a community activist organization.
Pearl recently revealed on his website that he is suffering from cancer. He has operated the website essentially by himself, with help from contributors.
"The Bill Pearl Community Journalism Scholarship is just one way of acknowledging Mr. Pearl’s on-going commitment to excellent community journalism," Gerrie Schipske wrote in a release. "It is hoped that with continued contributions, this scholarship will be available for many years."
The first scholarship will be awarded this spring. To donate, go to www.billpearlscholarship.com.