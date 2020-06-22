When Gov. Gavin Newsom released his proposed budget revisions for the 2020-21 fiscal year, there were significant cuts to education because of a $54 billion deficit associated with revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Final budget numbers for the upcoming school year won’t be known for another two months, but officials are anticipating about 10% less in state funds than last year.
Most private schools don’t come under the auspices of the Long Beach Unified School District, but they, too, have had significant losses of tuition and fund-raising revenue and little certainty about what families considering new or re-enrollment can expect come August.
Holy Innocents School, a transitional kindergarten through 8th grade school at 2500 Pacific Ave., has been an anomaly.
The school recently announced a plan that includes tuition discounts for current families, significant bonuses for teachers and a 50% reduction of tuition for all new families.
To date we have only lost $5,000 in tuition,” said Chris Weir, director of advancement. “We were amazed. Between tuition that keeps coming in and our benefactors, we are in good shape.”
While the yearly tuition is more than $4,700 per student, the school offers significant family discounts for multiple children. In order to offset the tuition reduction, the school has a yearly raffle which is Holy Innocents’ second-largest annual fund-raising event. The raffle was originally set to begin March 26 but had to be postponed because of the pandemic.
“The raffle brings in about $25,000 and goes to operating costs,” Weir said. “We do fundraising because of the financial aid that we offer.”
Weir said that Holy Innocents is community-based; the student body is predominantly Latino and lives within three miles of school. He added that about 75% of students receive a free or reduced lunch.
“Our humble little school has become a great beacon of hope,” Pastor Fr. Peter Irving said in a news release. “To see children and families rejoicing in truth in the midst of such difficulty and sacrifice is a great joy for me as pastor. I am thankful to our families and teachers for helping us to weather this storm and I look forward to emerging stronger than ever as we look toward 2020-2021 and beyond.”
Weir said the school is anticipating that students will be coming back to campus in the fall.
“We are paying close attention to the safety of our children and health guidelines,” he said. “We will do everything in our power to bring the students back to school. We are eager to do so, but we will go by the guidelines of the archdiocese, as well.”
Families will be selling raffle tickets through the rest of the month. Tickets are $2 and also can be purchased on the school’s website at www.LBCatholicSchool.com. The raffle winner will be chosen on July 1 and will receive a $1,000 cash prize.