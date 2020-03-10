Long Beach City College (LBCC) Foundation and the LBCC Workforce Development Department recently received a $650,000 grant and scholarship endowment for students to receive stipends while placed in unpaid internships, college officials announced last week.
“Too often, our students pass up a great internship that might provide valuable work experience and networking opportunities in lieu of a part-time job simply because they need the money,” LBCC Board of Trustees President Vivian Malauulu said in a statement. “There are many internships available that would allow students to perform work in fields relevant to their career aspirations, but they do not pay. That is a hardship for students."
LBCC focuses on job training in addition to classes designed to transfer to four-year universities. Internships have proven valuable to that job training.
This grant comes from the John Apostle and Helen Apostle Foundation. It will provide funding for five years to provide student wages and stipends for internships. It also will pay for Workforce Development staff support to develop students' resumes and improve their job interviewing skills.
Funding will begin this year and provide $130,000 per year to LBCC for the next five years. The Apostle Foundation also will establish a $50,000 scholarship endowment to begin the LBCC Foundation’s upcoming capital campaign.
For information or to begin the process of setting up an internship, call at 562-938-3248 or email wfdev@lbcc.edu.