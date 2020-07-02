According to Smithsonian magazine, the first forks were used in ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. Forks were only used as cooking tools and it wasn’t until the Middle Ages that a smaller version was used for eating.
The Long Beach Unified School District has almost 72,000 students. If each student uses a school-supplied plastic spork (combination spoon and fork) for lunch five days a week, for 180 school days, that would add up to approximately 64.8 million plastic sporks used in a school year.
And that doesn’t include students who eat breakfast before the school day starts.
Some students at Helen Keller Dual Immersion Middle School thought that number of sporks was too much plastic harming the environment, so they came up with a plan to find an alternative.
For their efforts, Grades of Green, an international nonprofit organization, honored the school with the Campus Advocates Award and a $250 Eco-Grant award.
Two other Long Beach schools were recognized by the organization as well — Whittier Elementary School and California Academy of Mathematics and Science (CAMS) High School — for their work to spread environmental awareness and advocate for environmental action. Whittier won the Most Inspirational Team Award for encouraging fellow students to clean up litter and CAMS won the Green Influencers Award for raising awareness about microplastic pollution. CAMS’s award comes with a $500 Eco-Grant and Whittier won a $250 Eco-Grant. These three teams beat out more than 85 participating student teams.
“The kids were really happy with the award,” said Karin Wasinger, a teacher librarian working with sixth to eighth-grade students at Keller as the team’s adult lead. “We were participating in the plastic reduction challenge. We looked at where in school we could cut plastic use.”
Wasinger said Keller students won a waste reduction lunch challenge a few years ago as well. In that challenge, students found that when nutrition services would give students a plastic packet that included a napkin and a spork, the students really only wanted the napkin and the spork would go into the trash.
So with the district’s permission, the school researched putting the napkins in a separate bin from the sporks. The data showed that students only wanted the napkin and plastic usage decreased. LBUSD was so impressed with the results that the napkin/spork separation went district-wide.
In this year’s competition, students focused on approaching the school’s head of nutrition services to find alternatives to the single-use sporks that were still plastic-wrapped.
“We questioned why the sporks were in plastic and were told that it was a health code thing,” Wasinger said. “But we asked and there really wasn’t a health code for the sporks.”
She said the goal was to prove that using unwrapped utensils as an alternative would be more efficient, more cost-effective and most importantly, more environmentally friendly. But because of the coronavirus and the resulting Stay-at-Home orders, the students were not able to pilot their unwrapped utensils program.
“The kids were hoping that the project would work out okay and then the next step was to provide students with a reusable spork,” she said.
Students found several different stainless steel models on the Alibaba and Amazon websites for about $2 each.
"We would make them available at cost for kids and those who couldn’t afford, we could supplement with our green team money,” Wasinger said. “They could keep them in their backpacks.”
Whether the students — most of whom are going into eight grade — will be able to take their project to the next step is still up in the air.
“We don’t know what school will look like, or even lunch,” Wasinger said. “There are a lot of unknowns. But when we see normalcy again, this is something they will want to continue. They are driven.”
Whittier Elementary
The students at Whittier Elementary focused on ways to reduce litter on their campus. They educated students through videos about the harmful effects of litter and showcased how cleaning up was every student’s responsibility. They worked with principal Damon Jespersen and teachers to set up beautification zones to clean up the school’s grounds.
CAMS High School
The group of students at CAMS focuses on advocating for the environment. The HEAR Club used its project to raise awareness of microplastics in synthetic clothing and the damage that these items cause in the environment. The team reached out to organizations that focused on microplastics reduction, encouraged fellow students to shop sustainably and reached out to the community to further explain the issue, impacts and potential solutions.
“The Long Beach Unified School District is proud to support our students’ passion for the environment by making sustainability a priority,” outgoing superintendent Christopher J. Steinhauser said in a news release. “We’re dedicated to backing our students’, teachers’ and administrators’ efforts to make their schools more sustainable. That’s why we passed a Green Resolution in 2019 to reduce our district’s resource consumption while providing our educators and staff with the tools and paid professional development they need to help them carry out green initiatives.”