One local elementary school is full of Heart Heroes. Motivated by Principal Helen Makridis, the youngsters of Burcham Elementary School are raising money for the American Heart Association (AHA).
Currently, Burcham is a contender to be the top fundraising school in the state.
Makridis is personally connected to the cause, having lost her mother to cardiac arrest three years ago. Hoping to motivate students to help others, and establish healthy personal habits, she launched the Kids Heart Challenge at Burcham last year and raised $2,700.
Worried that COVID isolation would limit the school’s success this year, Principal Makridis devised an enticing incentive to inspire participation. If the school reached $3,000, she promised to wear a Wonder Woman costume and let youngsters squirt her with water guns (once outdoor play resumes).
Students quickly passed the milestone, so Makridis upped the ante, offering to sit in a dunk booth at $5,000. If students could manage to raise $10,000, she promised to shave the side of her head and dye her hair red. Burcham youngsters rushed to join the fun and the school’s total climbed to $16,000.
Second grader Kaitlyn Jarvis said she was driven by two factors: the desire to help children with heart disease and the dream of dousing Ms. Makridis. Kaitlyn reached out to friends and family, raising $785 in her quest to dunk the principal.
“I’m excited,” Kaitlyn said. “I’ve never done anything like that before.”
A personal connection inspired first grader Isaac Masades. Isaac’s great grandfather, Papa Mo, had congenital heart failure and died from a stroke in 2019. Seeking donations on behalf of Papa Mo, Isaac has generated more than $1,600.
Dancing and smiling has helped kindergartener Ethan Flournoy raise more than $1,100. Ethan made a video for his “Gammie” and her co-workers. Grinning, giggling, and gliding across his kitchen, Ethan exudes a palpable joy. He said he made a heart sign with his hands to show people that he was choosing kindness.
“I think it’s very important to save lives,” Ethan said.
“Burcham is very community-oriented and everyone has really pulled together,” Makridis said. “Because this has been a tough year, I wanted to find something that would be fun for our students. I never dreamed we would pass $3,000, but now we hope to reach $25,000!”
According to Rick Keaton, Jr, youth market director for the American Heart Association, 80 cents of every dollar raised by the AHA is invested in mission work, including research, public health education, professional education and training, and ensuring equitable health for all. In addition, Keaton said the AHA promotes heart healthy activities on campus and funds programs for school gardens and P.E. equipment.
Keaton said that, with support from the community, Burcham can secure the top spot in the state. He praised Makridis’s commitment and enthusiasm.
“Not only is her passion inspiring the Burcham community to take control of their own heart health, but it is also helping raise critical funds that will help further our impact work as an organization, both here in Long Beach and beyond,” Keaton said. “She is the definition of what it truly means to live out our mission to its fullest — to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”
To join Burcham Elementary, and its efforts on behalf of the American Heart Association, go to Gazettes.com/go/Burcham.