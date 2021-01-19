Long Beach's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department will host another round of "Nature Detectives" beginning Feb. 2 at the El Dorado Nature Center.
The four-week program functions as an after-school program, with youngsters at the nature center from 2:30 to 4 p.m. once a week. According to a release, curriculum is tailored to specific grade levels, and all safety protocols are followed, including a lower staff to student ratio.
Sessions are scheduled for kindergarten and first grade on Tuesdays, second and third grades on Wednesdays and fourth and fifth grades on Thursdays. The first sessions are on the first week of February. Check-in and medical screenings begin at 2:15 p.m. each day.
Cost is $80 for all four weeks. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, online (longbeach.gov/park) and in person at the El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St. Registration will continue until the camps are filled or the sessions begin.
Parks, Recreation and Marine offers other free and low-cost programs for youth. For information, call 562-570-3150 or go to longbeach.gov/park.